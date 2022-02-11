New greenaway from Newry to Warrenpoint

SINN Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis and Cllr. Mickey Ruane have welcomed the Council’s commitment to build a new greenway that stretches from Newry to Warrenpoint but urge council to be more imaginative on how they can include Rostrevor.

The South Down MLA said;

“It is welcomed news that a new greenway will be built from Newry to Warrenpoint. This will be a great asset to residents providing safe access between the local towns and villages to Newry city.

“Sinn Féin Cllr. Mickey Ruane and I have called on council to be more imaginative in how they can include Rostrevor in the Greenway Project. The Rostrevor to Warrenpoint Road is lined with narrow footpaths and blind spots which increase the risk of a pedestrian or road cycling accident.

“The new greenway will offer a safe space for people to walk, run and cycle. and will encourage people to choose a more sustainable means of transport. It would be a shame if this project would go ahead without considering the road safety improvements it would provide.

“Outdoor exercise can improve a person’s mental and physical health while reducing pollution and carbon emissions. It is ludicrous that Rostrevor would be excluded from the project.

“The Greenway is a part of the wider Narrow Water Bridge Project. Once we have that vital piece of infrastructure in place this will open up South Down and the wider Carlingford Lough Region for tourists and locals alike.

“We need to embrace green transport and I will continue to call for active travel to be a priority moving forward.”

Sinn Féin Crotleive Cllr. Mickey Ruane said;

“The commitment to build a new greenway linking Newry to Warrenpoint will be of great benefit to the residents and businesses of the encompassing area but, Council need to greatly consider extending the project to encompass Rostrevor.

“There is a lack of proper walking facilities between Warrenpoint and Rostrevor, with narrow stretches of footpath along the main road. The greenway will encourage locals and tourists alike to utilise the safe areas to exercise and to enjoy our beautiful landscapes and wildlife around us.

“Sinéad and I are asking the Council to be more creative and to investigate the possibility of extending the Greenway to Rostrevor.

“I will continue to work with council officials to ensure that work will commence as soon as possible so that locals can enjoy this beneficial amenity imminently.”