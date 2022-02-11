Work on 'significant' expansion of Drumragh College to begin next year

WORK on a £6.7m expansion of Drumragh Integrated College is due to begin next year, the Education Minister has confirmed.

The College's Board of Governors and principal, Imelda Kirk, said the significant programme of expansion will facilitate the continued growth of Integrated Education in Omagh.

The proposal for Drumragh Integrated College will see a new build single storey extension to the existing building to cater for an increase in the school's enrolment figure.

The business case for the project has been approved by the Department of Education (DE) and a consultant team appointed, with planning and design work for the new accommodation well underway.

Speaking in the Assembly, Michelle McIlveen confirmed that construction is expected to begin in summer or autumn 2023.

Minister McIlveen disclosed the advancement of the development while providing an update on all capital projects in West Tyrone via a written Assembly question by SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan.

"Drumragh Integrated College will see the construction of single storey extension to the existing building, resurfacing of a synthetic pitch and works to the existing car park to improve health and safety on the site," the Minister explained

"The ICT has commenced the Concept Design Phase late 2021. It is estimated that the scheme will be on site in summer/autumn 2023.

"The overall business case is for £6.7m."

In November 2018 Drumragh Integrated College was included in a list of school projects as being suitable for Fresh Start Agreement Funding.

Principal, Mrs Kirk, is delighted with the news that the planned project is advancing.

Drumragh Integrated College continues to grow and is currently oversubscribed.

Mrs Kirk commented: "We are delighted to confirm a significant programme of expansion at the College.

"We are currently working with DE and the appointed consultants regarding the provision to maximise facilities for our growing student community.

"This project will further secure Drumragh Integrated College as a leading school in the Omagh area offering modern, state-of-the-art facilities and a student-centred curriculum meeting the ever-changing needs of our young people."

A timescale for completion of the expansion has not yet been provided, but the new accommodation will provide additional facilities including a multipurpose hall for PE, a fitness suite, technology room, four general classrooms and Special Educational Needs accommodation.

In addition, the surface of the current synthetic sports pitch will be upgraded and work will be undertaken to the existing car park provision to improve traffic management on the college site.