Council strikes 1.81 per cent rates increase

DERRY City and Strabane District Council today agreed its budget for the incoming 2022/23 financial year and fixed a district rates increase of 3.44 per cent for all ratepayers.

This rates increase, when coupled with a regional rates freeze, will see overall rates bills increase by 1.81 per cent.

A council spokesperson said: "The decision was ratified at a special virtual council meeting after a lengthy and considered process taking into account the statutory pressures and other unprecedented financial challenges facing council, ratepayers and businesses.

"Elected members attending the meeting were informed that their decision would mean the average domestic district rates bill of £493.88 will increase by £16.97 per annum or 33p per week.

"They were informed that on the basis of average property valuations being lower than in other council areas, the average ratepayer in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area will continue to pay lower rates bills than average ratepayers in the majority of other council areas and that the 3.44 per cent increase represents the lowest sustainable rates rise that could have been achieved without adversely impacting on council services or programmes."