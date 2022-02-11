Council strikes annual rate

Council strikes annual rate
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has struck its new annual rate at 3.49%.

Householders can expect to see their monthly rates bill increase by £1.40 (based on a house with a capital value of £121,478).

The figure was agreed after two nights of debate over potential cuts and increases to revenue streams.

Commenting on the decision, the Mayor Richard Holmes said: “Despite the challenges faced by the organisation around energy, fuel, insurance and payroll costs, members are committed to making efficiency savings to mitigate the pressures on the ratepayer who we recognise are greatly impacted by rising living costs at this time.”

