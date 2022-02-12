Chairperson's International Women's Day Event

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2022, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason will host an afternoon event in the Slieve Donard Hotel Newcastle at 12noon on Friday 4 March.

International Women’s Day is a global event celebrated annually to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women. This year’s theme is #BreakTheBias – creating a world free from stereotype and discrimination, one which promotes diversity and inclusivity, celebrating difference.

Guests will enjoy great food from some of our wonderful local providers as well as hearing from a truly inspirational panel of guest speakers who will share their journey and experiences, giving insights into how they have been able to #BreakTheBias. Panel speakers include Alison Morris, Crime Correspondent for the Belfast Telegraph; Karen Sethuraman, First Female Baptist Minister in Ireland, Aimee Mackin, Armagh Ladies Senior All Star Player and Coumilah Manjoo, Anti Racist Activist. BBC Radio Ulster Lynette Faye will compère the afternoon event and guests will be entertained throughout lunch by motivational speaker Breda McCague and comedian Shane Todd.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said, “I am delighted to host this event to celebrate International Women’s Day. The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have meant that most of the planned events over the last 18 months have occurred virtually, so I am especially delighted to be able to host this in-person event. The afternoon will offer ‘time out’ from busy homes and offices, to celebrate women’s achievements across our district and encourage the role of women in public and community life. It will provide a great opportunity for guests to take a moment away from their demanding lives to catch-up with friends and fellow colleagues while connecting with new faces – something we have all missed over the past couple of years.”

Cllr Mason continued, “I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to our sponsors Re-Gen Waste limited for their invaluable contribution to our International Women’s Day Event. I am confident that many organisations will want to purchase a table to celebrate International Woman’s Day and help #BreakTheBias.”

Tickets for the event, are priced at £36 per person and can booked through our Democratic Services team by emailing democratic.services@nmandd.org or telephoning 0330 137 4860.