Dismay expressed as MLAs vote in favour of 'destructive' amendment to climate change bill

WHILE the collapse of the Northern Ireland Assembly has cast doubt over climate change bills that were being debated last week, local farmers and political representatives have voiced their dismay at an amendment to one of the bills that was made before recent political developments.

At present, speculation is growing that climate change legislation may not reach the statue book in Northern Ireland, particularly if Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis MP, decides to change the date of the assembly elections. Currently scheduled for May 5, there is now scope to bring that date forward to the last week in March.

Under such circumstances, it is widely believed that a significant number of bills currently under scrutiny at Stormont would simply run out of time.

However, before first minister Paul Givan's resignation last week, controversy surrounding climate legislation was prominent.

On Tuesday of last week, a group of 500 protestors, made up of local farmers and the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) members, took place outside Stormont, on the same date that the Minister for Agriculture's No.2 Bill was being debated.

However, dismay was caused when MLAs voted to amend one of the targets on the bill, calling for 100 per cent net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as opposed to an 82 per cent reduction in emissions as originally stipulated.

A total of 50 MLAs voted for the amendment, a move which was condemned by the UFU, who have questioned the viability of such a target.

Dismay

West Tyrone DUP Assembly member, Tom Buchanan, has expressed his dismay that the proposals for a target of 82 per cent reduction in emissions failed to receive the backing of the Assembly.

Speaking to the Tyrone Constitution, he said: “It is extremely disappointing that 50 MLAs supported amendment two to the Climate Change Bill proposed by Sinn Fein and the Green Party to have a net zero emission target by 2050 for Northern Ireland.

"The tabled amendments fundamentally rewrote my party colleague, Edwin Poots’ bill who had proposed a target of 82 per cent reduction in emissions which was supported by qualified, independent scientific advice. Minister Poots’ bill sought to strike a balance between protecting our environment from the impact of climate change whilst also protecting our economy and delivering net zero throughout the UK by 2050.

"Since the proposed amendments were tabled, my office has been inundated with concerned farmers and representatives from Northern Ireland’s largest food processing businesses, outlining the devastating loss throughout the rural communities. It is estimated that 13,000 jobs will be lost and an 86 per cent reduction in sheep and cattle production, decimating the entire agriculture sector.

"The approved amendments for zero emissions by Sinn Fein and the Green Party are unrealistic, economically destructive to the agri-food sector and nothing more than a popularity stunt to gain the support of the urban voters.

"The irony of the proposed target is that it will lead to the outsourcing of food production to areas around the world with a higher carbon footprint, ultimately increasing global emissions.

"It is clear no economic or rural needs assessment was carried out before these amendments were tabled and the opposing parties failed to address the financial impact on every citizen in Northern Ireland. Those who are already suffering from fuel poverty, will have the additional cost of replacing the method we use to heat our homes with the need of further insulation and the mode of transport we use will have to change. Other departments such as Health, Education and Infrastructure will also suffer when funding is needed to fulfill this unrealistic target.

"It is shameful that Sinn Fein, the SDLP and the Alliance Party have all turned against the farming community in bringing and supporting proposals which will end in their demise putting them out of business."

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist councillor and farmer, Bert Wilson, said the results of the vote "turned out to be political", that will "cripple" the agricultural industry. He has also expressed his dismay that two predominantly nationalist parties, Sinn Fein and the SDLP, voted for the amendment, against the wishes of countless local farmers.

"Regarding the recent vote in Stormont, the vote should not have been about Orange or Green," he said. "It was about the maintenance of our farming families. It was about the future of our Agri Food industry It was about the future of our young farmers. It was about the maintenance of 125,000 jobs in Northern Ireland. It was about the maintenance of our factories. It was about the maintenance of our local high quality food supply available up the road.

"Northern Ireland is made up of first-class farmers of all colours, creeds, political opinions. Yet this turned out to be a political vote that will affect the future of our industry and the future of young farmers. Also, it will adversely the consumer and will place constraints on the industry which will cripple it in a lifetime.

"Over the years, if a farm of land came up for sale in the area, a farmer would have gone and discussed it with his bank manager if he had any interest in expanding. Now he would need to bring his local politician to tell them what hair brained schemes they had planned for his future and what constraints they had thought up. You could purchase a piece of ground for to graze cattle to be told by the experts you must plant it in trees or maybe flood it. How would this pay the borrowings. Yet he, the farmer, is the one who will have to do the work and pay off the debt. A farmer has to plan for 10 to 20 years ahead. How can he plan for something he has no control over?

“Our council recently passed a motion that a four day week would be the way forward. What about our animals the other three days? Who feeds them or milks the cows?

Our coal mines were closed, now we importing coal from South America and Australia. Our gas and fuel from Russia at high cost. Now we will be depending on imported foods of a questionable quality from the countries who are really creating the climate change and creating emissions in shipping it around the world.

"Half the world is starving when we see the scenes on TV of children starving and the elderly as well. it is unbelievable. The farming industry in general have the welfare of our land and environmental future well being in mind, yet we are being blamed for all the environmental problems. Is our six counties the main polluter causing world problems? What about the main culprits India, US, Brazil, China, Russia and others? What about the fancy cars and jet aircraft? Yet we are being used as guinea pigs and political footballs.

"Whether you are Orange or Green, we will all be affected in some way or other. I have been farming for 65 to 70 years and I fear for the future of the industry and the young farmers who went to college and are committed totally as their livelihood. What future have they got?"