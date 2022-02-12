New Year, New Gear with Mid and East Antrim's Transport Academy

MID and East Antrim Borough Council’s stepping up a gear as it launches the second wave of its popular Transport Academy.

The project, run in conjunction with a number of key local firms, addresses skills shortages by improving employment opportunities for those interested in a career in the transport and logistics industry.

The Transport Academy Programme reopens for applications from February 7 and aims to support economic recovery and provide viable job prospects for people who are unemployed, under-employed or at risk of redundancy.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey said: “The transport and logistics sector is strategically important to Mid and East Antrim in facilitating trade and wider economic activity.

“This training programme will support Council’s ongoing commitment to creating sustainable and prosperous employment in the borough.

“Not only do trainees get the right licence and driving qualifications, but we work with local transport employers to ensure participants are offered an interview for an appropriate role when they have completed the Academy.”

The Academy is managed by Workforce Training Services, to apply, check your eligibility online at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/

TransportAcademy and email your contact details, including address and post code, to info@workforceonline.org by Friday 18 February including ‘Mid & East Antrim Academy’ in the subject line.

Raymond Walls is one of the first graduates to complete the academy training: “I found the course really well organised and the training provided was of a professionally high standard.

“You learn all the knowledge needed to obtain your HGV Category C (Class 2) licence and they help put you in touch with the right employers for the role you want.

“I’ve now taken employment with McBurney’s transport and I’m absolutely loving it, it’s offered me a new career that suits me and is helping create a positive future for my family.

“ I would encourage anyone who wishes to retrain to apply as it’s been totally worthwhile.”

Employers based within the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area who anticipate recruiting drivers in the coming months and are interested in finding out more about the Academy should email sean.keenan@midandeastantrim.

gov.uk

You must be eligible to take part and all that detail can be found online at www.midandeastantrim. gov.uk/

TransportAcademy before you apply.