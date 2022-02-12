War hero Bob Lingwood passes away

OMAGH man and war hero Bob Lingwood, of Sunnycrest Gardens, has sadly passed away at the age of 103.

The London native - who served with the Royal Signals during the Second World War - was an immensely popular figure in Omagh, a place he called home after meeting wife Emma.

In 2018 he was recognised in the New Year Honours list for his charitable work in the community having been involved in groups such as Probus, the Omagh Access Forum and Shopmobility.

He was also the owner of the former Omagh Shoe Factory on the Mountjoy Road.

In 2012, he carried the Olympic Torch through Omagh, which he was very proud of.