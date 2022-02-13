ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council has received funding to plant more trees and hedges around the borough.

Council has made a commitment to plant one million trees and to encourage residents, groups, schools, and other key stakeholder organisations to plant their own.

Applications for funding were submitted to the Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs (DAERA)’s Small Woodland Grants Scheme and The Woodland Trust’s More Hedges Grants Scheme

In tandem with the grant applications being completed, agreement was reached with councillors from each district electoral area on appropriate locations for planting, should the applications be successful.

The Small Woodland Grants Scheme application included the two locations in Valley Park, Burney’s Lane, Glengormley and two locations in Rathcoole Leisure Park.

Threemilewater Park and Henryville, Ballyclare were deemed not eligible

With this scheme, 100% of costs of eligible locations (£12,548) were awarded, for supply and planting native tree species.

A total of 6,185 native tree species will be planted covering an area of 4.29 hectares.

The More Hedges Grants Scheme application included Threemilewater Park and Wallace Park, Templepatrick.

Crumlin Glen, Henryville, Glas Na Braden Glen, Global Point, Neillsbrook, Randalstown and Nursery Park, Antrim were deemed ineligible as they were not large enough to be able to meet the requirements of creating at least 0.5 hectares of new woodland.

This scheme funds up to 75% of the cost of saplings for new hedging projects of 100 - 250 metres in length.

To be eligible, one large tree must be planted every six metres and the new hedge must connect with at least 0.2 hectares of existing woodland.

The scheme will not support the replanting or gapping up of existing hedgerows.

A total of 2,500 native trees species will be planted, creating 500 linear metres of new hedgerows at a total cost of £4,224.

The funding secured from The Woodland Trust for the supply and planting of the trees is £3,168, with match funding of £1,056 met by council through Parks Revenue budgets.

A number of council-owned lands at Neillsbrook, Crumlin Glen, Mossley Pavilion and the Newtownabbey Way near global Point were identified as suitable for tree planting but did not meet the criteria for either funder.

As a result, a number of small-scale planting schemes will be completed in these locations at a total estimated cost of £5,000 through Parks Revenue budgets.