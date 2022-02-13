Cameron backs broadband boost

SOUTH Pam Cameron has welcomed the recent announcement from Economy Minister Gordon Lyons that 503 additional premises across the Borough will soon benefit from superfast internet connections.

The Government funded Project Stratum is seeking to extend gigabit capable broadband coverage to reach over 85,000 homes and businesses in predominantly rural areas of Northern Ireland.

That’s a lofty target, but it has been extended further.

“I’m delighted that additional funding provided from the UK Government has allowed the Department of Economy to extend Project Stratum to cover a further 503 properties in South Antrim, bringing the total to 5,706 premises set to benefit locally,” said Mrs Cameron.

“For many this scheme cannot come soon enough, with some rural areas such as those around Ballyclare, Parkgate, Antrim, Randalstown and Crumlin having extremely poor internet speeds.

“This impacts everything from rural businesses, those working from home, school pupils trying to do homework, to the everyday internet use for streaming the likes of Netflix.

“Many of these South Antrim rural postcodes will finally be able to access fast broadband speeds in the very near future.

“The roll-out of the Scheme is already underway in some of the worst broadband coverage areas of Northern Ireland and is being completed on a constituency-by-constituency basis. The latest timescales provided show this work completing in the South Antrim area within 2023.

“I would encourage anyone seeking clarity on whether their rural premises is covered by the scheme to search for their postcode on www.hyperfastni.com - although it may be some time before the online postcode checker is updated with the additional 503 addresses included.”