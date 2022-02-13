Morgan McMahon
Sunday 13 February 2022 8:30
Morgan McMahon receives her award for Excellence at A’ Level in Sport, at the ICD Senior Prize-Giving presentation.
2 pages of photos in the Courier.
Click here for Digital ePaper
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
“We need the fans’ support” - Gleeson
Covid-19 - Fri 11th February Figures
Another busy weekend across the Coleraine and District League
McCormick retains place in Ireland Under-20 side
Honda Racing roads debut of new Motul livery at North West 200
John bags first hole in one - aged 12!
Honours even for Coleraine Firsts
Bannsiders face trip to Glentoran
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Ramore Head, Portrush.
The former Top Shop premises in Coleraine town centre.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130