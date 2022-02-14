Countdown begins for 2022 Balmoral Show

REPRESENTATIVES from Ulster Bank and the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) have come together to kickstart the countdown to this year’s Balmoral Show.

With less than 100 days until Northern Ireland’s biggest agricultural Show returns to Balmoral Park, Ulster Bank has confirmed it will remain at the helm of the event and continue as principal sponsor for 2022.

Following a move to September in 2021 as a result of the pandemic, the Show will return to its traditional spring date and take place this year from 11-14 May. Visitors can expect the usual mix of machinery exhibits, local food, shopping outlets and family entertainment, along with some new additions to be announced in due course.

As always, agricultural and livestock displays will take centre stage across the four-day Show with cattle parades, show jumping events and the ever-popular Sheep Shearing 6 Nations tournament all included on the bill.

Show organisers have also confirmed that many of the livestock classes will be streamed online again, having attracted an international audience in 2021. Rhonda Geary, Operations Director with RUAS said,

“Last year we took the decision to live stream many of our livestock classes purely for Covid 19 reasons and while we are hoping to return to a full scale, in-person Show, it’s clear there is a real appetite to continue offering this service. We found that the live streams attracted an international following and we’re keen to boost the profile of the Balmoral Show to a wider audience and highlight the standard and competitiveness of Northern Ireland livestock.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming back all of our exhibitors, competitors and visitors and are working hard to deliver a world class event. With the help of our partners in Ulster Bank, we are focused on broadening the appeal of the Show to a mass audience and as always, appreciate all of the support and guidance this partnership offers.”

Mark Crimmins, Regional Director, Ulster Bank NI, said that Ulster Bank was proud to once again support the Balmoral Show.

“We have been principal sponsor of the Balmoral Show since 2009 and during this time have worked hard to raise the profile of the event and ensure it grows from strength to strength.

“While Covid caused many challenges for the agri sector, it also highlighted the resilience of the industry and shone a light on its importance to our local economy. While many of these challenges still exist for local farmers and producers, we want to use our association with the Balmoral Show to reassure our agricultural customers that we are here to support them through these difficult periods and reaffirm our commitment to the wider industry.

“We are ready to work with the team at RUAS to ensure that this year’s Balmoral Show is a memorable one and hope to provide a place for famers and producers to come together and share experiences over the course of the four days.”

Tickets for the Show will be day specific again this year and are available to purchase online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk . The website will also list details on livestock competition entries, Show opening hours, as well as the full programme of events.

To find out more about Ulster Bank’s support for agri-food customers or to get in touch with a member of the team, visit www.ulsterbank.com