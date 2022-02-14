Rates to rise by 3.64%

COUNCILLORS in Mid and East Antrim say they have achieved 'below inflation changes' to business and domestic rates next year - but it will still mean a rise in bills for ratepayers already witnessing eye watering hikes in the cost of living.

The new rate will increase by 3.64% or 34p per week. This will mean an additional payment of around £17.59 a year for householders.

A meeting, chaired by Deputy Mayor Matthew Armstrong, heard that the local authority's aim was to minimise the impact on local ratepayers while delivering 'significant investment and improvements'.

Proposing the new rate, Chair of Council’s Policy and Resources Committee, Alderman Billy Ashe MBE, said: “We will continue to face challenges but we remain steadfast in our commitment to recovery and regeneration across all areas of our society.”

He was seconded by UUP Cllr. Keith Turner. A recorded vote resulted in the proposal being passed by 30 votes to 4.

Cllr. Timothy Gaston, seconded by Ald. Stewart McDonald, had proposed an increase of 2.99%

Council’s portion of the rates amounts to 50% of the rates bills received by residents and 53.6% of businesses rates bills in Mid and East Antrim, with the remainder of each set by the Stormont Executive.

In a release issued after the meeting, Council stated: "Despite the sustained financial impact of the Covid-19 crisis and rising inflation, Council remains committed to growing the local economy by investing in ambitious and innovative projects to drive and sustain the future of the area in key growth sectors such as renewable energy and digital technologies. This vital work is aimed at improving skills, creating jobs and boosting our economy.

"Just this month, for example, a ‘revolutionary’ Hydrogen Training Academy was launched in Mid and East Antrim, which was a first-of-its-kind project enabling the Borough to fully maximise opportunities associated with hydrogen as the emerging leading sustainable energy solution.

"Major development opportunities are also moving another step forward with the signing of the Belfast Region City Deal in recent weeks.

"The deal unlocks £1bn of transformative co-investment, which will deliver more than 20 highly ambitious projects and programmes, including the re-development of Carrickfergus as a destination town, a major extension of The Gobbins cliff path and the i4C Innovation Centre within the wider St Patrick’s Barracks initiative in Ballymena.

"The total investment in Mid and East Antrim from City Deal will be almost £80m, with Council contributing £17.8m.

"A range of exciting capital projects will also help our local community to enjoy more opportunities for outdoor play and recreation, with work underway on new and improved play facilities across the Borough, including play parks and multi-use sporting facilities.

"Businesses in Mid and East Antrim will also continue to benefit from key training, investment and innovation programmes over the last twelve months, and plans are well advanced to provide further opportunities for growth in several sectors as the post-pandemic recovery phase progresses."