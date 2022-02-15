Another Antrim Grammar principal moving on to a prestigious new position

THE hunt is on for a new Principal at Antrim Grammar School following confirmation that current incumbent Jenny Lendrum is on the move.

She is to take the helm at Methodist College in Belfast later this year.

Mrs Lendrum is just the latest in a long line of Antrim Grammar alumni who have gone on to senior positions at some of Ulster’s biggest schools.

Most recently, in 2017 Hilary Woods left the school to become the first female principal at Belfast Royal Academy.

Jenny Lendrum held the post for the next five years, consolidating the school’s reputation for academic excellence.

In recent years, though, there is no doubt that a clear pattern is emerging.

RBAI, Ballymena Academy, Belfast Royal Academy and now Methodist College - top schools all - have been led by head teachers who have honed their craft in Antrim.

