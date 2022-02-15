Arnie Clarke remembered

The family and friends of Antrim man Arnie Clarke, who passed away in February 2020, gathered at St Comgall’s church at the weekend, two years after his tragic death.

Arnie, a well known figure in sporting and community circles, got into difficulties after entering the swollen Shimna River at Tollymore Park in County Down after one of the beloved pet dogs he shared with partner Nicola had fallen in and was struggling.

