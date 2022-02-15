Council strikes rate

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council has decided to apply a modest increase of 1.9% to the rates.

Coupled with an anticipated Regional Rates freeze, this equates to an overall increase of 0.84% or 15 pence per week for an average household and is well below the rate of inflation.

The council has had the lowest rates increases since the merger between Antrim and Newtownabbey back in 2015.

The council has also announced that the borough is set to attract over £1bn of public and private sector investment.

This will generate at least 2,000 new jobs locally and bring significant regeneration benefits and commercial opportunities to local suppliers.

The council is also planning an ambitious investment of £35m into the development of new and refurbished facilities for residents, visitors and local businesses as it aims to battle back from the ravages of the pandemic.

Get the full story and list of capital projects in the Antrim Guardian this week.