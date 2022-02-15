County show returns

COUNTY Armagh Agricultural Show will return this year – with the big day set for Saturday, June 11.

It gives the dedicated committee of volunteers just 17 weeks to organise the showcase event. In an announcement on social media the show committee said: “It's taken longer than expected to bring you our 175th show. We are looking forward to seeing you at Gosford Forest Park on show day.”

Show Chairman Mr George McCall said: “We are happy to be able to put a show on this year.

“We had a full committee meeting and decided to go ahead.

“It is going to be difficult with restrictions and price increases but we hope to put a show on for the public as in other years.”

He pointed out costs had increased – with the price of marquee hire up by as much as 30 per cent.

They also face a tight timetable with show day just 17 weeks away, he said, “It's going to take a bit of time but we have a great team of volunteers.”

He added 2020 had been due to be the 175th show but they would celebrate that milestone this year.

“It's good to see it back and people have given us good support all round,” he added.

Mr McCall also hoped for support from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council and concluded, “All we need now is the weather.”

However, he also issued a rallying call for sponsors, pointing out even though the show had not run for the past two years there had still been costs involved in maintaining an office and insurance – with various bills amounting to around £27,000.

He encouraged existing and new sponsors to get in touch to learn more about the opportunities available.

Show secretary Mrs Flo McCall said everyone involved with the show was “very keen to go again”.

She said plans were being made for a launch night in April, with the date to be confirmed.

Also pointing to the costs associated with the apparatus of the show, Mrs McCall said, “The biggest issue is that we didn't get any support from Government, we had costs for maintaining an office and we were not eligible for any support packages.”

But she finished on a positive, “Hopefully we will have a good show this year.”

If you would like to support the show through sponsorship contact: Armagh County Show, Units 3&4, Armagh Business Centre, 2 Loughgall Road, Armagh, BT61 7NH, Tel: 028 3752 2333, Email: info@armaghshow.com