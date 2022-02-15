End of an era for Lucille's Tea Rooms

A MUCH-LOVED family run cafe in Limavady has announced the end of an era following over three decades of trading.

Described by locals as a 'home from home', Lucille's Tea Rooms, located at Newtowne Square Car Park, has officially closed its doors after 31 years in the town.

Proud owner of the popular cafe, Lucille Brolly spoke to the Northern Constitution this week recalling her delight at opening the business in February 1991 alongside her husband Jim, who passed away just three years ago.

Local lady Lucille said:“I always wanted a tea room.

“We opened the cafe with our family helping us in the beginning and this is where we created lots of happy memories.”

*Continued in this week's Northern Constitution*