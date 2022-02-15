SDLP rep welcomes changes to 'outdated' organ donation rules

SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch has warmly welcomed the passing of Dáithí’s Law in the Assembly this week.

The legislation will see ‘deemed or presumed permission’ for organ donation from anyone who has not explicitly opted out.

It comes following a campaign from the family of five-year-old boy Dáithí MacGabhann who is currently awaiting a heart transplant.

“I’m delighted to see this legislation finally pass in the Assembly today after a long campaign from the family of Dáithí MacGabhann and other people who have been affected by the outdated law around organ donation in the North,” said the Antrim Town rep.

“They have campaigned tirelessly for a number of years and when obstacles arose they were not deterred. All of their hard work has now paid off.

“This legislation has the potential to be life-saving and life-changing for hundreds of people here who are stuck on transplant waiting lists now and in the years to come.

“While I accept there are sensitivities around this issue and people may not wish to donate their organs, many people simply don’t get around to opting in to donate, even though they have no objection.

“Now their organs will be able to go to help people that really need them, giving the gift of life.

“At a time when many of the public may find themselves questioning the validity of our institutions due to the actions of some parties, I am proud to have been part of passing this legislation today.

“This shows what can be achieved in this Assembly when people work together, real change that will impact the lives of people right across the North.

“Unfortunately we are distracted from this kind of work all too often by those only interested in selfishly protecting their own interests, rather than serving people here.”

The heart-breaking truth is that 15 people languishing on the organ transfer waiting list in Northern Ireland died last year.

Incredible as it may seem, the province was the last part of the UK not to have an ‘opt out’ system enshrined in law.

With more than 130 people facing the agonising wait for a donor, it had been left for health professionals to make the difficult call.

Of the 75 families who were approached about organ donation in Northern Ireland in 2020/21, 59 did give consent. However 16 did not.

This week’s development will undoubtedly be welcomed by local man Ian Yarwood, who has long campaigned for a change in law - since he lost a loved one in a motorcycle accident in August 1988.

The family opted for organ donation. A young man had died, but four more had a second chance at life.

“I’ve drawn so much comfort from the fact that some good came from a tragedy,” said Ian.

“That week in the RVH was the worst ever and I hope and pray that no-one reading this finds themselves in the same situation.

“It’s not a comfortable conversation to have, but it’s an important one.

“Anne and I never regretted our decision. Billy’s dream of joining the Royal Air Force never came true, but his death saved the lives of four people.

“There are people living and breathing today because of what happened here in Antrim on a summer’s day more than 30-years-ago. That’s amazing.

“Think about your organs, after all they are no good to you when you are dead.

“In the meantime, though, there are thousands on waiting lists watching time slipping through their fingers when we all have the power to make a difference.

“So have that talk. Find out where you all stand. And let’s start changing lives.”