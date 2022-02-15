Simone raises over £4k in memory of father

AN inspirational young woman from Limavady has raised over £4000 in memory of her late father.

Simone Craig completed 5k a day as part of a fundraiser for local mental health charity LIPS (Limavady Innitiative for the Prevention of Suicide) and in memory of her father Jimmy Craig who lost his life to suicide around seven years ago.

Simone’s aim was to raise awareness of mental health which she believes is the real pandemic.

Speaking to the Northern Constitution, Simone, who managed to raise an impressive total of £4131.15 said: “Since my daddy took his own life in April 2015, I started to realise how serious mental health was.

“I never knew my daddy was feeling that way so it was the biggest shock ever.”

