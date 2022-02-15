Templepatrick business owner is nominated for top award after guiding firm through pandemic

A TEMPLEPATRICK family business owner has been nominated for nationwide award for guiding his firm through two years of challenges.

The new Mobile News ‘Motivator of the Year Award’ at the national Mobile News Awards ’22 seeks to recognise some of the most successful entrepreneurs during the recession.

Britt Megahey, managing director and founder of Northern Ireland based Barclay Communications, is one of just 25 UK entrepreneurs short-listed for the industry accolade.

The new award category has been added to the industry celebration to recognise the leader in the UK mobile channel who has successfully guided their organisation through two of the most challenging years in business history.

A public poll will identify the top five contenders, before judges select an overall winner who will be revealed at a gala awards ceremony in The London InterContinental, Park Lane on May 19 2022.

Discussing the Mobile News Awards 2022 ‘Motivator of the Year’ award category, Paul Lipscombe, Mobile News, news editor said: “Covid again and Omicron made 2021 a stinker of a year and set problems business had never had to confront before such as mandatory working from home, extended employ absences, political, uncertainty, supply chain issues etc.

“This special new award will recognise the leader in the mobile channel who rose to the challenges, handled the pressure and grew their businesses when the outlook seemed rather grim.”

Welcoming the shortlisting Britt Megahey, managing director and founder of Belfast headquartered Barclay Communications said:

“It is an honour to be shortlisted for Mobile News Awards 2022 ‘Motivator of the Year’.” he said.

“The UK mobile industry is significant in terms of its size and scale, and to be shortlisted for this new award is a fantastic achievement.

“Throughout the pandemic we prioritised multiple business changes such as our Customer Relationship Management (CRM), our order and support capabilities as well as our diverse multi-skilled sales teams, to facilitate the ongoing creation of bespoke customer solutions.

“Our people played a critical role in implementing the changes and it is their skill, insight and knowledge that allows us to continue to offer clients expert advice that helps to achieve business objectives in an efficient, effective way, while maximising return on investment.

“ I believe this award shortlisting recognises our people, their drive, their motivation and their commitment to delivery.”

The online public poll closes on February 28 2022.

To view the shortlist and vote for Britt Megahey as Motivator Of The Year – click www.

surveymonkey.co.uk

/r/PTT2SWD

Barclay Communications’ 10,000 strong client base spans the public and private sector.

Over the last 23 months, the 100 strong team at Barclay Communications says it has ‘worked relentlessly’ to help businesses, providing them with flexible and robust solutions to enable remote working. In 2021, the business announced investment of over £1.8million in new systems and new people to cope with demand, as well as a dedicated £400,000 marketing budget.