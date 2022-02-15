'Training dogs to transform lives'

KIND-HEARTED Ulster University students have taken it upon themselves to raise funds for a Limavady assistance dogs charity who are in urgent need of support.

Assistance Dogs NI, based in Connell Street Car Park, seeks to improve the quality of life for both children and adults by providing Autism therapy dogs, Autism assistance dogs and Disabled assistance dogs to families across the province.

However, the charity are in need of funds in order to carry out these life-changing services.

Fortunately, five Occupational Therapy students, who are currently on placement with the Limavady charity have decided to raise money in a bid to help the foundation who dedicate so much of their time to helping others.

Speaking to the Northern Constitution, Ulster University student, Paul Hueston explained:

“We are carrying out fundraising to hopefully raise enough to train one therapy dog and all money raised will be going directly to the charity.

“The dogs are provided to families free of charge, but it costs £5000 to train one dog.

“The charity relies solely on fundraising and due to Covid, like so many other charities, their revenue streams have ground to a halt - this impacts on how many dogs they can provide to families.”

*Continued in this week's Northern Constitution*



