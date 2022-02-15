Charity launches appeal for abuse survivors

A COLERAINE charity is urging residents to donate to a vital campaign which will benefit domestic abuse survivors across Causeway Coast and Glens.

Ashes to Gold is collecting unused handbags filled with essential everyday items - plus a few extra treats - before passing them on to Causeway and Mid-Ulster Women’s Aid.

Organisers of the ‘Love Grace’ handbag appeal say it is a great way to make some wardrobe space while also giving to a great cause.

Alison McCloskey, of Ashes to Gold, told The Chronicle: “Handbags are collected and filled with basic items such as shower gel, shampoo and deodorant, along with some luxuries.

