Charity launches appeal for abuse survivors

Covid-19 related deaths: week ending February 11
East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden (third from left) is currently accepting donations at her constituency office in Abbey Street, Coleraine, for Ashes to Gold’s Love Grace handbag appeal.
A COLERAINE charity is urging residents to donate to a vital campaign which will benefit domestic abuse survivors across Causeway Coast and Glens.
Ashes to Gold is collecting unused handbags filled with essential everyday items - plus a few extra treats - before passing them on to Causeway and Mid-Ulster Women’s Aid.
Organisers of the ‘Love Grace’ handbag appeal say it is a great way to make some wardrobe space while also giving to a great cause.
Alison McCloskey, of Ashes to Gold, told The Chronicle: “Handbags are collected and filled with basic items such as shower gel, shampoo and deodorant, along with some luxuries.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*