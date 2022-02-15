Council asked to come clean on car parking charges

A MID-ULSTER Councilor is calling on the Council to come clean on car parking charges.

The Council’s Environment Committee is to be provided with an update on its car parking strategy at next month’s meeting.

The topic was raised at a meeting of Council’s Environment Committee by DUP councillor Wilbert Buchanan who noted the strategy had been discussed by the committee “three to four years ago”.

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier on sale now or read our e-paper.