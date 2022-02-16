Grants Team on hand to support community groups in funding applications for 2022/23

MID and East Antrim Borough Council’s Grants Team will be hosting a number of Grants Information Sessions this week, to advise groups in the borough of the various schemes and levels of funding available in 2022/23.

The information sessions are open to constituted groups, sports clubs and individuals as well as anyone who may be considering forming a constituted group to avail of funding.

The aim of the grants schemes is to provide financial support through various categories for organisers of events as well as community groups, sports clubs and arts groups in the borough undertaking projects which are of benefit to all of the citizens within the council area.

There are limited places available at the sessions and interested groups should nominate a maximum of two representatives to attend on their behalf. Places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, encouraged all those interested to book a place on one of the sessions.

“Thankfully we are seeing brighter days ahead and I look forward to seeing community, sporting and civic events make a welcome return to Mid and East Antrim over the next twelve months.

“Our community and voluntary groups have played a key role in supporting all those within the borough, particularly those most vulnerable, and Council is delighted to be able to offer these in-person information sessions to help them plan for the months ahead.

“If you are involved with a community or sporting group and would like further information on Council’s grants process, please do get in touch to book a place. Information will also be made available to those unable to attend one of the sessions, so please let one of the Grants Team know if you require that support.”

The information sessions will allow participants:

•An opportunity to meet with the Grants Team, and staff from the Good Relations Team, and PCSP Team;

•To identify what funding is available;

•To highlight any changes to the scheme and specific grant categories;

•Information on opening and closing dates of various schemes;

•Information on how to maximise their funding opportunities;

•Examples of what makes a successful application;

•Details on the funding process – when to expect an outcome;

•To find out how to successfully draw down their claim;

•Information on other available funding opportunities.

•Tuesday 22 February 2022, Des Allen Suite, Ballymena Showgrounds, 6pm

•Wednesday 23 February 2022, McGarel Hall, Larne Town Hall, 6pm (40 spaces available)

•Thursday 24 February 2022, Jubilee Hall, Carrickfergus Town Hall, 6pm

The Grants Information Sessions will take place as follows:

Please note spaces are limited and booking is required. To book a place on an information session, please contact the Grants Office at the email address below. If required, additional dates may be added.

To book a place or get further information on the scheme, please email grants@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or phone 028 2563 3168.