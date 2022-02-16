Minister Deirdre Hargey announces £2.6m regeneration of Warrenpoint Promenade

SINN Féin’s Sinéad Ennis MLA and Cllr. Mickey Ruane have welcomed a £2.6 Million financial injection towards the regeneration of Warrenpoint Promenade.

Sinéad Ennis MLA said:

“The £2.6 Million investment in the Warrenpoint promenade project represents a significant investment into the town, which will completely regenerate the promenade area.

“This project will complement the work already completed on Church Street, the Square and Queen Street.

“This will provide safe access to the shared spaces improving the infrastructure along the front shore area making community facilities, local amenities, and businesses more accessible.”

Ennis added:

“The public realm scheme will see the replacement of footpaths along the promenade and an investment in new street furniture. It also includes some much-needed repair work to the sea walls which will go a long way to mitigate the effects of erosion.

“The front shore is a popular walkway among tourists and locals alike, showcasing the stunning views across the seafront. The regeneration of the promenade will no doubt be greatly beneficial to our local businesses and for tourism here in Warrenpoint.

“I will work with relevant government agencies to ensure the project will be set to go ahead in Spring 2022.

Cllr Ruane said:

“I welcome this huge investment in Warrenpoint from Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

“The regeneration project will be a massive boost to the town and to the local economy. It will be great to finally see the promenade and front shore area get a much-needed facelift.

“Sinn Féin have been working on a number of regeneration projects for Warrenpoint Town and it’s fantastic to see the promenade upgrade get the necessary financial investment.

“I will continue to work with Council and relevant government agencies to see this and other projects come to fruition over the next few months and years”