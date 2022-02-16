Renewed appeal over murder of Strabane man

FOURTEEN years on from the murder of Strabane man Andrew Burns, Gardai have issued a fresh appeal for information about his killing.

On Tuesday, February 12, 2008, the 27-year-old was murdered at Doneyloop, Castlefin, Co Donegal.

Shortly after 7pm on this date, he received a number of gunshot wounds.

He was later found on a roadway close to a church in the border village and pronounced dead shortly before 8pm.

To date, one person has been convicted of this murder and is currently serving a life sentence.

Gardai believe that a number of people were involved in the murder and a senior officer has appealed to those with information to come forward and "unburden themselves".

Andrew’s family remain devastated by the heinous act and continue to struggle to come to terms with his murder.

Renewing the appeal in the wake of 14th anniversary of Andrew's murder, Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell said: "An Garda Síochána in Donegal would like to directly appeal to those individuals who were on the periphery of the group involved in Andrew’s murder.

"In particular their friends, family members and partners. It has been 14 years since Andrew’s murder and during that time relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 14 years ago.

"An Garda Síochána is appealing to those individuals to look into their conscience and unburden themselves of whatever information they may have."

A number of witnesses have already come forward in answer to previous appeals but Gardai hope that this renewed appeal could bring further information.

Detective O'Donnell added: "An Garda Síochána are very grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements in the intervening years, however it is never too late for those who have yet to come forward to make contact with An Garda Síochána.

"Information received by An Garda Síochána will be treated in the strictest confidence.

"Anyone with information is asked to please contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any Garda Station."