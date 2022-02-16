Southern Area Hospice Big Bucket Collection Need Every Helping Hand!

SOUTHERN Area Hospice Services are calling on the local community to get behind their ‘Big Bucket Collection’ which takes place in towns and villages throughout the Southern Trust Area on Friday 25th March 2022.

On this date, collections will take place in numerous locations and volunteers are needed to help make the collection a ‘Big’ success.

In 2019, the Hospice had received such an overwhelming level of support from the community that they had decided to make it an annual event in their fundraising calendar. However due to the ongoing pandemic, they have been unable to hold this collection since.

Delighted to be able to have their Big Bucket Collection this year, your local Hospice need every helping hand they can get. Their aim is to fundraise £30,000 in one day, to help continue providing specialist palliative care and support to people living in the Southern Trust Area.

Could you and your family, friends or work colleagues come together to volunteer at one of their collections? Southern Area Hospice are looking for volunteers in various locations throughout these areas: Camlough, Crossmaglen, Kilkeel, Annalong, Newry, Rathfriland, Rostrevor and Warrenpoint. The Hospice are also calling for shops and businesses to get involved by taking a Hospice bucket to display in their store or workplace on the week leading up to the collection to help raise funds.

If you would like to take part, we would love to hear from you! To give a helping hand, please contact Rosie on 028 3026 7711, email vs@southernareahospiceservices.org or you can sign up online at www.southernareahospiceservices.org/big-bucket-volunteers.