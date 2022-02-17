Ballymena man wins £150,000 cash and car prize

A Ballymena man got the surprise of a lifetime when he scooped a six figure cash and car prize including a brand new Range Rover thanks to leading online competitions company BOTB.

Having booked an Easter getaway in Spain to recover from COVID-19, Wesley McLernon almost changed his mind about doing his weekly BOTB entry.

But the 59-year-old found himself thanking his lucky stars he went ahead when BOTB presenter Christian Williams turned up on his doorstep to deliver the prize of a lifetime.

Christian was there to tell Wesley that he had won a £126,000 Range Rover P510E Autobiography with £30,000 cash stuffed in the boot.

“This is unreal, I’ve never won anything in my life – I think I need a stiff drink!” said an astonished Wesley, who lives with his wife Elinor and has a 23-year-old daughter Callendar.

EASTER BREAK

“I have had a difficult couple of years and also got COVID four weeks ago, so I booked an Easter break in Spain. So I did wonder whether to enter BOTB like I normally do. I am very glad I did now.”

The Range Rover boasts a 700 Torque hybrid engine with 503bhp under the bonnet.

But with the £30,000 cash stuffed in the boot, it means Wesley will have a ‘pretty good pension pot’, too.

“This money will go towards my mortgage, pay off a few bills and give me a pretty good pension pot for the future,” he added. “Thank you so much BOTB!”

BOTB hands over the keys to two stunning cars each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

Other recent winners have bagged £20,000 in cash, a quad bike and a gaming tech bundle.

The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £47m worth of cars so far.

Christian, who surprises winners all over the country every week, said: “Wesley’s story is a truly heartwarming one.

He’d booked his family a holiday in Spain after a difficult time so his BOTB win couldn’t have come at a better time – I am delighted for him.”

To see Wesley’s shock reaction alongside a host of other lucky winners, just google for BOTB.com.