Billy set to leave Alexander Street car park after 12 years

IT's the end of an era as popular car park attendant Billy Glover prepares to bid farewell after 12 years in the job.

Billy, of Waveney Avenue, has been welcoming motorists to Alexander Street car park in Ballymena town centre for over a decade.

Billy explained that he was recently made redundant to make way for “a change over to machines and cameras”.

His last day as a car park attendant is March 1, however, he will be staying on for a short time as an “adviser”.

Billy says he is proud of his record of taking in 623 cars one Christmas Eve and of all the years he has worked at the car park he has never missed a day through sickness.

Billy has also become a familiar face to many and is often recognised much further afield.

He said: “I would be as far away as Tenerife and someone would stop me in the street to ask if I'm the wee car park man.

“Even at the airport I would get asked. People say I look different without my uniform on.”

In fact Billy is so well known in Ballymena he almost stole the limelight from film star Liam Neeson.

He explained: “When Liam Neeson was at the town hall in Ballymena I was interviewed and when my face appeared on the screen behind him there was a commotion.

“Liam said 'you must know this man' and someone replied 'he could be better known than you'.”

Billy said he will miss working at the car park and its customers, especially his regulars.

He said: “When I mention to people that I’m leaving they seem genuinely shocked and disappointed.

“I think a lot of people who use the car park like to see a friendly face and someone they can speak to if they need assistance.

“Its always been a busy car park, obviously during covid the numbers were down a bit but things seem to be picking up. The day before Christmas Eve we had 650 cars.”

On hearing the redundancy news many people took to social media to pay tribute to Billy and his colleague.

One said: “Many thanks to the car park attendants in Alexander Street car park.

“They have served drivers well and stood out in all weathers.

“I always felt that my car was safe there and their banter made my day.”

Another commented: “It’s the only car park I use. Two of the best guys and I will sorely miss them.”