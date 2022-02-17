First phase of construction on Beechmount Village gets underway

THE first homes in a new housing development on the former Adria site in Strabane will be ready for occupation later this year or early 2023, it's been confirmed.

Work is currently advancing to transform the former factory site at Beechmount Avenue into a mixed social housing development representing a £22m investment.

Habinteg Housing Association is behind the plan which will provide over 150 residential units comprising of 77 houses, 73 apartments and eight non social housing units.

The Kevin Watson Group was appointed as the main contractor in March last year with a programme in place to deliver the scheme within 36 months.

According to the developers, there will be a phased handover of the scheme to Habinteg Housing Association with the first homes ready for occupation later in 2022 or early 2023, bringing the long-term vacant brownfield site back into use by delivering a new, high quality, residential-led place to live.

Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, says the scheme is great news which will help address housing need in the town.

She was speaking as she visited the site on Friday to mark the first phase of construction.

"Delivering more social housing to areas most in need is central to my programme of housing reform," she said.

"The 150 social homes which will be constructed here in at the old Adria Factory site, will go a long way to meet the housing needs of the Strabane area and will help reduce housing stress.

"The mix of family apartments and houses, coupled with apartments for active older people, will help create a real community feel to the development.”

Joining the Minister on the visit was party colleague and Sinn Féin vice-president, Michelle O'Neill.

"I'm here in Strabane, this is going to be the most significant build of new social and affordable homes that Strabane has seen for a long, long time," Ms O'Neill said.

"I'm delighted to see over 150 homes being built here in Strabane and I'm really, really delighted to see this work finally underway."

She added: "Sinn Féin has big plans to build over 100,000 homes over the next 15 years; social and affordable homes.

"Ensuring people have safe, secure homes is so important and we want to make sure that we support workers and families.

"This project is kick-starting this huge housebuilding programme, giving people access to a secure and safe home."

While the development - which is set to be named 'Beechmount Village' - will help addressing the growing demand for social housing, it will also be a welcome relief for residents living within the vicinity of the site which has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour since the hosiery factory closed its doors in 2006.

The development is funded by £11.7 million Housing Association Grant from the Department for Communities (DfC) along with private financing from Habinteg Housing Association.

It will also provide retail opportunities within the site and a children’s playpark, with the area benefitting from high quality open space, landscaping to make a positive contribution to the streetscape of the area.

Darren McKinney, chief executive at Habinteg Housing Association, said he is delighted to see the project advancing,

“We were of course honoured to be joined by the Minister for Communities to mark the first phase of construction at Beechmount Village," he commented.

"This new community has been specifically designed to exactly meet the social housing needs of this area of Strabane and will include homes for the over 55s, bungalows and affordable houses for families.”