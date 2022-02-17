MLAs speak out as anti-social behaviour continues in Limavady

EAST Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has said a more “boots-on-the-ground” approach from police could help tackle rising incidents of anti-social behaviour in Limavady.

The former justice minister recently spoke to local police after being contacted numerous times by concerned constituents.

“Limavady has lots of families and lots of older people – many of those I have spoken to do not feel safe at the moment,” said the independent MLA.

“After speaking to the PSNI, I would urge members of the public to report any incidents of antisocial behaviour to the police, in order for them to get a full picture of the extent of the issues being faced and to take appropriate steps to tackle them.

“But people need to find the confidence to do so, and to know that any reports will be taken seriously and followed up.

“Tackling antisocial behaviour needs to be nipped in the bud before it gives rise to more serious crime. We need to get a grip on it as soon as possible.

“Going back to a model of more boots on the ground and a stronger police presence in the town help should be being considered.

“The police need to engage with those involved in these kinds of crimes to help stamp it out and bring peace of mind back to worried residents.”

In the wake of this increase of anti-social behaviour throughout Limavady, George Robinson MLA has called upon those involved to consider the impact of their actions on the community.

Speaking on Friday, DUP MLA Mr George Robinson said,

“I have been approached by a large number of local residents experiencing ongoing anti-social behaviour in their area, leaving them feeling intimidated in their own home and fearing for the security of their property.

“Reports to me have ranged from windows being broken to stones and other objects being thrown at passing cars and I fear it is only a matter of time before someone in injured.

“This type of aggression, abuse, vandalism and intimidation must stop and has no place in the community.

“It is important to note that the vast majority of young people are not involved in this sort of behaviour and I worry that the actions of a small minority of troublemakers will have a negative impact on the perception of our town’s youth”.

Mr. Robinson says he will continue to meet with the police service and community leaders to address and endeavour to resolve this issue.