Sion flood defence feasibility study nearing completion

THE Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed that a feasibility study into the ongoing flood risk in Sion Mills will be finalised in the coming weeks.

Officials are assessing the level of flood risk in the village with a view to creating flood defence measures.

In September 2019, the village experienced severe flash floods, which forced residents to move out of their homes and causing widespread destruction of property.

There have been further incidents of flash flooding in the intervening period.

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, had previously indicated that the study would be completed by January 2021, and this week it was confirmed that a second draft is now with the department for review.

Asked by this newspaper for an update, a DfI spokesman said: “The department’s partnering consultant has carried out a feasibility study to assess the level of flood risk at Sion Mills and to determine if a viable flood alleviation scheme could be taken forward.

"The second draft of this study is now with the department for review. It is anticipated that this study will be finalised in March 2022."

The spokesperson added: “In the meantime the department continues to carry out weekly inspections and clearance of the designated watercourse inlet structures within the Sion Mills area.”

Sinn Féin's Orfhlaith Begley has been pressing for action and says she is hopeful that the study will soon be complete after she also requested a progress update on the issue from DfI Rivers Agency.

The West Tyrone MP said the village needs to be protected against all future flooding events.

“In September 2019 severe flooding badly impacted 30 homes in the village with residents left to pick up the pieces," she said.

“Having lobbied and met with Rivers Agency officials along with Maolíosa McHugh MLA on the issue, a feasibility study into potential flood defence measures for Sion Mills was announced back in 2020.

“I recently requested an update on the progress of this feasibility study from DfI.

“In response I have been told that the department requested a number of amendments to the first draft of the Sion Mills Feasibility Study and the second draft, if found to be satisfactory, will then move to a final version and if viable, approval will be sought from the Drainage Council of Northern Ireland to progress the scheme to design/construction phase."

She added: "So, while progress on this has been slower than we had hoped, hopefully this feasibility study will soon be complete so that the necessary measures can be introduced to prevent any re-occurrence of such flooding in the village.”