Visit Mourne launch Outdoor Spring Fest

VISIT Mourne in association with Life Adventure Centre and Tourism Northern Ireland are excited to launch the Visit Mourne Outdoor Fest, Spring 2022.

A range of ‘give-it-a-go’ fun activities will take place throughout the region from Friday 25 February to Sunday 27 March. From foraging and yoga to hiking and biking there will be something for everyone to try this spring. Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or a family looking to embrace the great outdoors there are a host of activities and experiences on offer to tempt you to enjoy our outdoor spaces!

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said, “The Visit Mourne Outdoor Fest provides a fabulous opportunity to discover for yourself what we love about living in this area. Come along for a day, bring family or friends, or even treat yourself to a short break and enjoy the wider experience of the destination. Let’s embrace everything Visit Mourne has to offer in the great outdoors, whether on the water or hiking to our highest mountain peaks.”

Life Adventure Centre Activity Provider, Martin McMullan said, “We are really excited to be working alongside the team at Visit Mourne as well as the wide range of amazing outdoor providers from across the destination to bring the Visit Mourne Outdoor Fest to life.”

Mr. McMullan continued, “Spring is an invigorating season and nowhere more so than in the Mournes. With such an engaging range of activities on offer, it really is the place to be! There is everything from Electric Biking to Forest Bathing and Mountain Hikes to Stand-Up Paddle Boarding, all delivered with the renowned Mourne hospitality. It may be Wet, and it may be Wild, but it’s always truly Wonderful!”

Tourism Northern Ireland Regions Manager, Ainsley McWilliams said, “We are delighted to support this exciting new festival which will showcase a wide range of authentic outdoor experiences suitable for everyone. Events like this are crucial to our local economy and help boost the profile of tourism in Northern Ireland. I have no doubt that the addition of the Visit Mourne Outdoor Fest to the festival programme for 2022 will create new and exciting reasons to visit the area.”

Details of the event programme are available on www.visitmournemountains.co.uk. Pre-booking is essential for a number of the activities, so connect with the organisers and explore the possibilities!