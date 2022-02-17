Annaclone gears up for tractor run and vintage display

A VINTAGE vehicle and tractor run in aid of St Colman's Primary School Annaclone is to take place this weekend.

Organised by four of the P7 pupils at the school, Eoin Malone, Patrick Joyce, Reuben Heenan and Lorcan Wallace, the 'Blast from the Past' tractor and vehicle run will set off from Annaclone GAC at 12 noon this Sunday, 20 February.

The event is being run to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the school.

There will be vintage and classic tractors and cars, with a lorries and tractor display, also featuring the ex Richard Burns Subaru WRC 2001 X12 SRT.

Music will be provided by Stephen Hamilton with Sean Wallace the MC.

There will be prizes for the best vintage tractor and vintage vehicle and anybody who wants to set up a craft table or stall is asked to contact 07764 200575 or email vintageandclassicshow2022@outlook.com.