Afghanistan crisis: Moderator in call for prayers and support

In response to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI), Right Reverend Dr David Bruce, is encouraging PCI members across Ireland to pray for the people of Afghanistan and to support the work of partners operating in the country.

The United Nations estimates that 95% of the 40 million people in the country, currently in the grip of winter, do not have enough to eat.

More than eight million people are on the brink of famine, and there are fears that without emergency relief some 23 million people will face desperate hardship in the coming months.

This has come about due to the worst drought for nearly 30 years, the recent conflict and change in government, economic collapse and mass unemployment, which has caused the cost of food and basic necessities to soar.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues the country’s healthcare system is also very close to collapse.

Encouraging PCI members to consider their response to this humanitarian emergency, Dr Bruce said, “In recent weeks, the desperate situation of millions of people in Afghanistan has been hitting our news headlines.

“I want to encourage members of our congregations up and down this island to pray earnestly for those who are experiencing such unimaginable hardship and suffering at this time.

“I am conscious that there are already many existing appeals for support of numerous good causes, and many people are feeling the pressure of the increase in the cost of living.

“In the face of the unfolding disaster in Afghanistan, I ask that you to prayerfully consider giving as generously as you are able through the emergency appeals of PCI’s relief and development partners, Christian Aid or Tearfund.”

Christian Aid Ireland and Tearfund have each launched an Afghanistan Crisis Appeal and are taking donations through their websites. Both are working through local organisations on the ground to bring food and aid to the people of all faiths and none, who are most affected.

In concluding, Dr Bruce said, “I am constantly reminded of the generosity of Presbyterians across the country in supporting others both locally and globally, and I trust that our members will play their part in supporting the people of Afghanistan, including our brothers and sisters in Christ living there at this time of great need.”

Supporting the Moderator in his appeal to congregations, Rev Uel Marrs, Secretary to the Council for Global Mission said, “In addition, congregations and individuals may wish to support the work of one or our partners in global mission – SAT-7, the Christian satellite television station run by and for the people of the Middle East and North Africa.

“The organisation broadcasts the Christian message of hope into Afghanistan through the SAT-7 PARS Channel, especially supportive of the small Christian community in Afghanistan.

“This work is incredibly important in sustaining and building up the Church in the Middle East, North Africa and into Central Asia, spreading the gospel in the Afghanistan through such difficult days,” Mr Marrs said.