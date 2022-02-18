Council confirms 15 play areas for redevelopment and transformation

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has announced the first phase of work to be undertaken as part of its multi-year Play Park Strategy.

The Play Park Strategy 2021-2030 which was approved by the council in February 2021, will guide the future provision, upgrade, development and sustainable management of play parks across the district.

Council has appointed a team to deliver the Play Strategy and following a comprehensive consultation process undertaken in August and September 2021, the council has now identified the first tranche of 15 play parks, traversing all seven District Electoral Areas, to be redeveloped and transformed during 2022.

Speaking about the first phase, the chair of the council, councillor Errol Thompson said “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to improving the wellbeing of our young people and to creating safe, accessible, inclusive, exciting and fun play facilities with additional elements such as the incorporation and integration of ‘green space’ within our play parks, everything that our residents told us they wanted to see during the consultations.

“Outdoor play provision is so important in the development of our children and through the strategy, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will ensure that children and families right across the district has access to high quality, accessible play facilities. Council is committed to ensuring that our district is a wonderful place to live work and visit.

“I welcome the commencement of phase one of this exciting and ambitious strategy which represents a significant investment in the council estate over the next ten years and I am confident that the delivery of the Play Park Strategy will greatly assist the council to deliver that objective.”

Over the coming months, council officers will continue to work closely with community groups to ensure the green spaces will provide a high-quality space for the community and will help to deliver against the council biodiversity commitments.

With procurement for the planned works due to get underway in January 2022, the council anticipates that ‘on the ground’ works will commence in early spring 2022, with all phase one works to be completed by the end of summer 2022.

Consultations with local communities across the district will commence in 2022 district regarding delivery of phase two of the strategy.

For further information, contact Imelda McCarron, project manager, by email at imelda.mccarron@fermanaghomagh.com.