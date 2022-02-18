Council launches new 'Experience Omagh and the Sperrins' Weekend

A NEW local tourism initiative for Spring 2022 entitled 'Experience Omagh and the Sperrins Weekend' is due to take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 26 and 27 which will include the return of the walking festival following a two year break due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The weekend will see the piloting of new and emerging visitor experiences across the area for locals and visitors to try out. People will have the opportunity to try a range of experiences on land, water and even from the air!

Participating groups include, Campbase Adventures, Loughmacrory Paddle Sport Club, C-more Flying School, the Meadows Campsite and An Creagán to name a few.

The rugged countryside of Omagh and The Sperrins region is some of the most beautiful in Ireland. The stunning natural blend of peaks, forests, moors, valleys, lakes and rivers makes the area a firm favourite for walkers, cyclists, paddlers and swimmers.

The walking festival, delivered by Far and Wild on behalf of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, offers a series of walks which will feature two grades of difficulty; a moderate 8km walk or a challenging 12km walk.

The walks will be led by experienced guides beginning at the Gortin Glen Forest Park (Saturday) and An Creagán (Sunday) with transport being provided to the start of each walk.

Speaking at the launch of the Experience Omagh and Sperrins Weekend, the chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Errol Thompson said: “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to working in partnership with other stakeholders to improve the quality of life of the residents of the district.

"One of the key outcomes in the Fermanagh and Omagh Community Plan 2030 is to ensure that the people of the district are healthy and well, physically, mentally and emotionally and programmes such as the Experience Omagh and Sperrins Weekend will help to deliver that outcome.

"I am particularly delighted that the Walking Festival is making a welcome return to the calendar following a two-year hiatus as a consequence of the Covid Pandemic.

"As well as supporting the health and wellbeing of residents and visitors to the district, it also offers participants to enjoy the stunning beauty of the Omagh and Sperrins area while doing so. I would encourage everyone to use this opportunity to get out and enjoy our wonderful countryside.”

As places are limited for all events, early booking is advisable and can be completed online from the events section at www.exploreomaghsperrins.com.

For further information on the event, please contact Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Tourism Development section on 0300 303 1777 Ext 20402 / 21024 or by email at tourismdevelopment@fermanaghomagh.com.