Family Caring Centre is going from strength to strength after 37 years

BACK in January, the Antrim Guardian ran a story about the plucky band of Nuns who set up the Family Caring Centre in Rathenraw back in 1985.

When we shared the story to our social media pages last week, the positive response was overwhelming, showing just what a fond place the facility has in the hearts of the people of Antrim to this day.

We paid a visit to the centre this week to catch up on what’s been happening over the last few years, as staff, volunteers and users reflect on decades of service to the local community.

The Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions had been founded in France back in 1861, and from the outset their focus had been firmly on women and children.

Down the years they had provided medical care services for the poor and organised medical camps and free school meals for less privileged youngsters.

Five sisters took up residence in the town’s Rathenraw estate.

They were Sister Mary Clement Kelly, from Draperstown; Sister Josephine McAlea, from Belfast; Sister Teresa McGovern, from Fermanagh; Sister Mary Scullion, from Moneyglass; and Sister Helen Currie, from Scotland.

Another regular visitor was Sister Mary Kelly who, rather confusingly, was Sister Clement’s sister!

At that time, Rathenraw was blighted by high unemployment and problems associated with families ‘displaced by the Troubles’.

The Sisters took up residence at 1 Somerset Park, the first of five houses in a row. Very soon, however, they were keen to expand.

The Family Caring Centre started modestly, with a thrift shop in a caravan - but the Sisters knew they could achieve much more if they had a more permanent base.

The story goes that Sister Mary sought some divine intervention and quietly slipped Miraculous Medals over the fences of the other houses in the row and left it to the Lord to do the rest.

As each house became vacant she lobbied the Housing Executive to sign them over - and they did.

Sister Teresa ministered at St Comgall’s, and Sister Mary Scullion at St Macnissi’s in Randalstown.

Sister Helen Currie worked as a health visitor but in 1987 she was asked by the Congregation to go on mission to the Philippines, where she worked for several years in a mountainous region known as Kulaman. Later, Sister Helen was transferred to France.

Sister Teresa McGovern continued her missionary endeavours in Antrim until 2001 when her health began to fail. She died in 2008 and was laid to rest on October 7 - the feast of the Holy Rosary.

In 2002 Sister Mary Clement had handed over the management of the centre to experienced staff, taking on the role of President instead.

But by August 2008 she decided that her mission was over, and she moved to Dublin.

Just two years later she became sick and tests confirmed that she was terminally ill - a diagnosis she accepted with typical stoicism.

She passed at 5.30pm on November 5 2010.

Sister Catherine Corrigan continued to minister in the Parish of Antrim.

Sister Mary Scullion served the Parish of Randalstown for many years too followed by Sister Veronica Kerrins and, latterly, by Sister Carmel Looby.

In July 2017, and with little fanfare, the congregation withdrew its presence from Antrim due to ‘lack of personnel and declining numbers’.

It was the end of an era.

However the sisters’ lasting legacy, The Family Caring Centre, continues to go from strength to strength.

The original purpose was to provide training, information, advice and childcare services to families in the area who were suffering from social deprivation as a result of deteriorating housing and high unemployment.

Today, over 250 families benefit from the range of services that are currently provided and generations of young people have been assisted.

Mental Health Support Services funded by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust include shopping, arts projects, courses, tutoring and other educational opportunities, talks and demonstrations, trips, social activities, personal services, emotional well-being support and complimentary therapies.

The Good Morning Antrim Telephone and Alert Service, in operation since April 2008, is funded by the Public Health Agency and aims to reduce the feelings of fear and isolation felt by the elderly and other members of the community.

People are contacted by telephone at pre-arranged times, and can have a chat about their health, well-being or other area of interest, learn about services and events in their area or discuss concerns which can, with permission, be passed on to other agencies or signposted to other services.

The service is available for people living in Toome, Randalstown, Antrim, Parkgate, Templepatrick and Crumlin.

Meanwhile, the Learning Zone provides opportunities for all abilities to access accredited computer training classes and clients can work at their own pace with a qualified and experienced tutor.

It promotes ‘lifelong learning’ and helps adults and young people in small groups to master the internet and email and other digital skills.

The Depression Support Group meets at the Family Caring Centre and is again open to anyone living in the old legacy Antrim council area.

It is supported by Aware NI and is hosted by trained facilitators in a safe, respectful and confidential environment.

Accommodation is also provided for counsellors from various organisations including the Nexus and Lifeline charities. and the premises hosts supervised ‘Child Contact’ meetings for the NHSCT Children with Disabilities Team and provide space for other local charities to meet including Links to Pink.

Almost two years to the day, the centre lost former manager Alison O’Neill.

After battling the implications of a stroke in 2018, Alison developed cancer and passed away in February 2019.

While she was originally a Belfast woman, Alison adopted Antrim as her home after moving back from England in the late 1970s.

Fresh into the town, she first threw herself into youth work at St Comgall's Youth Club. As a youth worker, she helped a whole generation of young people in the town.

Then she moved to the Family Caring Centre.

There, she was half of a formidable partnership with her friend, the late Betty Given, both instrumental in continuing to build up great facilities for the community.

She also helped people in their lives, supporting them to access training and develop their abilities to truly fulfil their potential.

Current manager Louise Goodman, who has been with the centre for around 15 years, said she has ‘worn many hats’ over the years.

After a career in retail, Louise worked part time and trained as a counsellor as her kids grew up.

Louise, a former Rathenraw resident who now lives in Randalstown, initially came to the centre on placement and ended up becoming a community liason.

She then took over the Good Morning Antrim service and became acting manager when Alison’s health began to fail, in charge of what she calls a ‘small but mighty’ team.

At the helm, she oversaw a complete overhaul of the dated and creaking IT and telephone services and a tidy-up of years of paperwork..

At the same time, the Grenfell Tower tragedy meant that the former Housing Executive properties underwent a refurb to bring them up to new fire safety regulations.

The ugly and forbidden wooden fencing, which had provided cover for burglars for many years, was replaced with a new security fence, opening up the building to the rolling green and mature trees surrounding it.

At the beginning of 2020, under a new manager and with a fresh new look, the centre was ready to welcome old and new faces and go forward into a new decade.

And then the pandemic struck.

“We’ve been through the wars,” admitted Louise, who herself has gone through a lot of personal tragedy in recent years, which she prefers not to discuss.

“We had all our ducks in a row and were looking forward to a new dawn for the Family Caring Centre, and found ourselves in a position where we couldn’t offer a lot of our services.

There were casualties, in more ways than one.

First Steps Crèche, operating since 1996, had operated five days a week and had a waiting list.

With no children allowed in, staff could not be paid.

However a human resources consultant was able to assist the centre in making sure that all workers got the redundancies they were entitled to.

But the strong links to the community and alliances forged with other groups and agencies over the years meant that when the chips were down, the team at Good Morning were able to swing into action.

“There was a huge need in the community,” said Louise.

“Our number was printed on a leaflet that council circulated to households and everything just exploded - it catapulted us to the front line.

“The phones were diverted to our mobiles and we were able to co-ordinate everything from home.

“The Good Morning Antrim service turned from having a chat with someone who was feeling a bit isolated into co-ordinating grocery and pharmacy deliveries.

“I got a call close to midnight from someone looking for potatoes and a cabbage!”

The staff were able to secure assistance from Journey Church and Greystone Community Centre, as well as DUP councillor Paul Dunlop and local volunteer Belinda McVeigh, who helped distribute donated food under the ‘Care in the Community’ banner.

Staff at the centre were retrained and redeployed staff to support the service and funding received from the Community Foundation NI and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council meant that there was financial support for the Care in the Community food bank and volunteers.

Louise said that the needs of the community have changed over the years.

“Our mental health and depression support groups are very well attended,” she said.

“It is something that people are much more aware of and are willing to talk about, so that we are better placed to be able to offer assistance and intervention.

“People do discuss their thoughts and feelings, there has been a rise in suicidal ideation, and we are here to help and signpost people to places where they can get help.

“The pandemic has been very isolating for people and that has a negative impact on mental health, being able to come back to the centre and talk to other people in person has been really helpful.”

The coronavirus crisis meant that the centre could not celebrate its 35 year anniversary, mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day or stage the annual fundraising walk.

Louise is keen that a lift is added to the Family Caring Centre, meaning that all five houses will be fully accessible to users and cannot wait to get back to fundraising.

Alison’s memory walk will take place in the spring, as will a Night at the Races event at Massereene Golf Club.

Louise was also listed on the Queen’s 2022 New Years Honours List to receive the British Empire Medal for her services ‘to the Mental and Physical Well-being to vulnerable people in County Antrim’.

Said Louise: “I don’t really like to think of it as something personal for me, but more for the centre and all the work it has done over the years and all the struggle and adversity we have all gone through over the years, to get to this place.

“Sister Mary Clement and her colleagues were a real inspiration to us all and it is a privilege to be able to carry on the work that they started.”