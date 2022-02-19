THE Annual General Meeting of The Probus Club of Ballymena was held recently, a meeting which should have taken place in May, 2020!

The outgoing President, Donald Nesbitt, was congratulated on his extended tenure in the role and given the sincere thanks of the members for his efforts to keep the club together during that difficult time.

Peter Street was also thanked and congratulated for his work as Treasurer, a task which he had fulfilled since 2003.

The meeting stood to remember, with great affection, six members who had died since the last AGM., Ian (I.H.C.) Black, Rex Bonar, Robin King, David McCausland (who joined in 1983 and was nearing his one hundredth birthday), Howard Nicholl and Maurice Taylor (joined 1984).

Meanwhile, the new officers elected were: President: John McElrea, Vice-President: Barry Flood, Secretary: Michael Ward, Treasurer: James Dempsey, Assistant Treasurer: Robert McCready, Minutes Secretary: Gary Shaw and Golf Convenor: David Kilpatrick.