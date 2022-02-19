A LOCAL councillor has welcomed the introduction of a Speed Indication Device in Castlederg - but has raised concerns that it is "wrongly calibrated".

Abbreviated as 'SID', the device was recently introduced on the Castlegore Road and sees simple messaging to warn drivers of their speed - a 'happy' face if they are below the speed limit, and a 'sad' face if they are breaking it.

However, according to councillor Derek Hussey, the device is wrongly calibrated and has been showing 'sad' faces when motorists cross 20mph - despite the speed limit on the Castlegore Road being 30mph.

Councillor Hussey said: "A couple of years ago, when I sat on Policing, Community and Safety Partnership (PCSP), I had urged the partnership to invest in Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs) to deploy at various locations throughout the council area and it is gratifying to see that now these have been procured and are available for use at identified speeding 'hot spots'.

"Since they have been available, I have been highlighting several areas around our Derg area that would benefit from having a SID on site, even if only for a short time including Killen between the primary school and community hall.

"The devices do not remain permanently but are rotated to various locations as reminders to drivers of the speeds permitted on the particular stretch of road.

"Castlegore Road is one of those locations that I had highlighted to our local PCSP and I welcome the location of a SID but have had to point out that, at present, the device is wrongly calibrated and showing red on speeds over 20mph rather 30mph.

"Further the specific location needs to be adjusted as the real issue tends to lie between the local High School and care home on the Castlegore Road within the 30mph speed zone.

"Whilst I welcome the use of SIDs to highlight vehicles traveling over the speed limit, all drivers should remember that they control their vehicles speed rather than a device sitting at the side of the road!"