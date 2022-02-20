Accessibility mannequin Flossy seeking new home

A SHOP mannequin which promotes accessibility for wheelchair users is looking for a new home.

‘Flossy’ comes on loan from the Mae Murray Foundation, which encourages participation for all, in leisure and social settings; regardless of age or ability.

She has graced a number of shop windows, including Posh Closet in Randalstown.

Flossy is a wheelchair user and is free to any shop or business who wish to dress her up and proudly put her on display and usually stays for around two months.

She is now ready to leave her current home and is in search of pastures new.

Current guardian Tracy O’Sullivan, said: “Flossy is ready for another new home!

“When I go shopping with my disabled daughter I love to be able to access lots of shops, stores and boutiques but it's not always possible

“I want to try to help promote 'disabled access shopping' with Flossy's help.

“Might your store/shop/boutique offer the accessibility with disabled changing facilities and room for both of us to browse with ease?

“If so, how about Flossy joining your window display and help promote this for others to gain from?

“My daughter and I are keen to hear from you.

“We are passionate about inclusion, acceptance and raising awareness, reach out and help us and others.”