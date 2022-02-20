Ballymena man volunteering for the Alzheimer's Walk in memory of mum

A Glarryford man is set to help light up the Belfast skyline next month to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society’s vital work.

Mervyn Currie is set to join hundreds of fundraisers uniting against dementia after dark at the charity’s GLOW walk at the Titanic Quarter on Friday 4 March after experiencing the devastating impact of dementia first-hand.

He is determined to shine a light on dementia after looking after his mum at home though-out her dementia journey.

Mervyn, an engineer in the food industry, wanted to volunteer at the Glow event in tribute to his beloved mum Hannah Currie who passed away in 2002 aged 85.

Mervyn’s father died from cancer in 1988 aged 79, and as the only remaining member of the family he and his mum grew very close.

“Mummy wasn’t an outgoing person and she missed my father terribly because they were seldom seen apart,” he recalled.

“She was heartbroken after losing him and I tried to lift her heart but it was very difficult.

“She enjoyed going to see friends and relations and I would have taken her. I was her son and I was also her friend, companion and chauffer.

“We had meals out together or we would have taken trips to places like Portrush and Portballintrae.

“She would say to me ‘I liked that wee place you took me to today, but it wasn’t as good as the last one’.”

Hannah enjoyed seven years of good health after Robert’s passing, but Mervyn began to notice that she was getting confused from time to time. However, it wasn’t until she didn’t recognise her own home that he knew something was wrong.

“That night sticks out a mile,” he said. “When mummy wanted to say something quietly she had this habit of giving you a nudge in the ribs. And as we approached the house she gave me a wee nudge and said ‘do these people know we are visiting?’.”

After a fall at home she was taken into hospital and was later diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Hannah had always said she wanted to be cared for at home and Mervyn was determined to honour her wishes. He juggled caring for her with his full-time job, assisted by a home help and carers who visited daily.

It took an emotional toll on him, and he found himself getting exasperated by his mum losing or forgetting things, but after accepting she had a ‘disease of the mind’ things became easier.

“People would say to me you’re doing a great thing looking after your mother, but to me it was duty that I was happy to do. But I did wish I had another sibling to share it with. I did have an older brother, Robert Samuel Strahan Currie, but he died in infancy.

“At the start, caring for my mother was very, very hard. But I had to come to terms with the fact she had a disease of the mind.

“It’s like a net curtain comes down and you see you loved one, but you can’t really talk to them.

“People have said it’s like looking after the living dead because it can feel like they’re not getting any benefit of all the things you do for them.

“But when she died it was still very difficult. I thought because she had Alzheimer’s that I wouldn’t miss her so much, but the loss was still very big as we had drawn so close.

“If someone said to me ‘you can have her back but she’ll still have Alzheimer’s’ I’d still want her back.

“Despite all the trials that a single carer experiences I count that particular role in my life as being the most rewarding of all. It was a privilege and honour and to have God’s blessing and strength.”

Mervyn, who volunteered to help at two vaccination centres during the pandemic, decided to volunteer as a steward for this year’s Alzheimer’s Society Belfast GLOW Walk to help other people who are caring for a loved one with dementia.

He will join people of all ages and walking abilities for a colourful around walk from The Titanic Quarter along the River Lagan and past many historical locations.

Participants are encouraged to dress in neon, bring glow sticks and sport their brightest outfits to raise funds and awareness for the 22,000 people living with dementia in Northern Ireland.

There’s never been a more important time for Belfast residents to glow the distance and come together to raise vital funds for life-changing dementia support. Alzheimer’s Society’s services, including the Dementia Connect support line, have been used over six million times since the start of the pandemic but too many people are still facing dementia alone.

Bernadine McCrory, Alzheimer’s Society Northern Ireland Country Director said: “We would like to thank Mervyn and all of our amazing volunteers who helping us with the GLOW event this March.

“Belfast GLOW is a fabulous opportunity to make memories with family and friends, all while raising money and awareness for the 22,000 living with dementia across Northern Ireland who continue to be disproportionally hit by the pandemic.

“Nobody should have to face dementia alone without adequate support. That’s why we’re urging the people of Belfast to shine a light on dementia alongside your family and friends this March and help make a difference in the fight against dementia.

“Every pound raised will help Alzheimer’s Society provide vital information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by the condition.”

Help create a brighter future for people affected by dementia alongside family and friends at Alzheimer’s Glow Belfast at the Titanic Quarter on 4 March. Sign up at alzheimers.org.uk/glow