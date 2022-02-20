Council launches 'Care for Carers' project

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council, in partnership with the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) Carers Support and Derry City and Strabane District Council, has launched a free virtual programme of activities and awareness sessions to help carers try out new activities and to provide them with information to improve their physical and mental health.

The programme is funded by the Public Health Agency and supported by South West Age Partnership (SWAP), Inspire Wellbeing, Age NI and Playlist for Life to offer assistance to those who provide care to their family and friends.

The online programme will include a variety of workshops on topics such as; Storytelling, Ceramics, Mindfulness, Laughter Yoga, Financial and Career Support and a Nutrition and Cookery Demonstration. All the activities will take place throughout February, March and April.

Launching the Programme, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Errol Thompson said: “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to working in partnership with other key stakeholders to improve the quality of life of all the people of the District, and as Chair of the Council, I am delighted to launch the ‘Care for Carers’ Project.

"We are grateful once again for the funding provided by the Public Health Agency to enable us to run such activities and are delighted to be collaborating with our colleagues in the WHSCT, SWAP, Inspire Wellbeing, Playlist for Life and Age NI.

"Quite often the essential work undertaken by carers goes unnoticed. I am delighted that this programme has been developed to help in some way to improve their physical and mental health by providing them with some activities that they can enjoy.

"I would encourage as many people as possible to join the events.”

Spaces for the activities are limited and are open to individuals who provide care to a family member or friend living in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area. The workshops will all take place virtually through zoom.

To register your interest for any of the events, please contact the Council by telephoning 0300 303 1333, textphone 028 8225 6216 or emailing disability@fermanaghomagh.com

Details of the programme of activities are available online at www.fermanaghomagh.com or on request by contacting the Council using the details above.