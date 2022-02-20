Greencastle community encouraged to shape the next decade through new initiative

THE community of Greencastle is being encouraged to help shape their own plan for the next 10 years.

Greencastle GAC and Greencastle Community Association are working together with the local school and community to seek the views of people of all ages to develop a meaningful community plan that will provide a roadmap for the future.

Darryl McCullagh, chairman of An Caisleán Glas Naomh Pádraig, said: "We are delighted to be working with Greencastle Community Association on this exciting project.

"We are a small rural club but our aspirations are always big. We have successfully implemented significant projects in the past to ensure our club is secure but we are now keen to look to the future and ensure we have a strong vibrant club for our youth and next generation of players."

Darryl continued: "We are encouraging everyone no matter what age to get involved in this engagement. Local voices are key to helping shape short, medium and long-term priorities for the future."

Frances Bradley, chairman of Greencastle Community Association, said: "This plan will encompass a wide range of areas. As well as sport and recreation, it will cover health and wellbeing, economy, culture, history and heritage etc.

"We want to hear what is important to the local community.

"We are striving for an all-encompassing plan to help contribute to a vibrant, sustainable and healthy community and we would like to thank Fermanagh Omagh District Council for supporting our project.

"The questionnaire will take just a few minutes to complete."

Amanda Donnelly, principal of Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Greencastle, said: "We are delighted to be working with the local club and community to develop a plan for Greencastle.

"As we are an inclusive school and community, we will be encouraging all of our children and young people to give their views. We will ensure their voices are heard and are included in this important plan.

"Our children are our future community leaders and it is essential they are involved in helping shape the future road map for the area."

The engagement exercise is open until March 21. People can access an online questionnaire at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/GREENCASTLE22

There are a number of community information evenings planned for the coming weeks which will be promoted through local social media channels. This project has been supported by Fermanagh Omagh District Council.