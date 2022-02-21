Delight at £500,000 funding for Lough Neagh Rescue

SOUTH Antrim MP Paul Girvan has expressed his delight at the delivery of £500,000 in funding for Lough Neagh Rescue.

The DUP’s DEARA Minister Edwin Poots made the award, which will ensure the organisation can continue to go from strength to strength.

The South Antrim MP said: “I’m delighted to announce that Lough Neagh Rescue has been awarded almost £500,000 in funding from the Department for Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

“This new funding scheme will support the vital work Lough Neagh Rescue does, 365 days a year, to save lives.

“Lough Neagh Rescue is staffed by community volunteers who give up their own free time to help members of the public and tourists alike who get into difficulties.

“I am delighted that the Minister has been greatly impressed by their dedication and professionalism and shared my view that they needed additional support.

“The work undertaken by Lough Neagh Rescue is both challenging and diverse and can range from helping someone who has taken ill or sustained an injury while out walking, to helping someone experiencing difficulties in the water.

“During the pandemic, we have witnessed an unprecedented rise in the number of visitors to Lough Neagh and having this support will make a huge difference.

“I wish to pay tribute to all involved in Lough Neagh Rescue for their heroic work and thank the Minister for this vital support.”

Last week the Antrim station welcomed Emergency Medicine Junior Doctors for a joint exercise.

The participants worked on different scenarios throughout the afternoon in very trying conditions.