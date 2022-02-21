Flower bed created by young boy and his grandad restored after vandals attack

RESIDENTS of a rural area on the outskirts of Antrim have appealed to be left alone after a spate of vandalism.

Last week a flower bed created by a young boy with a heart condition and his grandad was targeted by a passing motorist.

The Buick family is one of a number of people who live on the Rathmore Road, which is stopped up at one end and has a number of farm tracks running off it.

In years gone by, one of the lanes was referred to as a ‘courting corner’.

More recent suspected recreational drug use has stopped since the erection of CCTV cameras and warning signs.

But last week, it is suspected that the occupants of a pick-up truck caught on video lifting traffic cones from outside a local kennel business - which were later dumped nearby - also trashed a flower bed which was created by little Max Buick.

His grandad Robert said: “It was just a little project that Max and I worked on to brighten up the area.

“The residents around here are proud of the area and like to make an effort.

“We did a little official opening ceremony with bunting and I put a sign on it with a Biblical verse that people can look up.

“Max attends Riverside School and has autism and a serious heart condition and we were told when he was younger that he might not survive.

“He had a number of open heart surgeries. We were very disappointed to find that someone had taken a tray of daffodils out of the display and thrown them in the ditch.

“We cannot be sure that it was the same people who were spotted lifting and taking away the cones and then dumping them up the road, but it is a coincidence.

“This all happened at around two in the morning.

“This is a quiet area and the neighbours all look out for each other, we just want to be left alone and do not want any trouble.

“Maybe the person who did this just thought it was a bit of fun and no harm was done, but this was the work of a young boy who has suffered health problems, to help brighten up other people’s lives.

“Every action has a consequence, people should think before they act.”

One of the Buick’s neighbours last week took to Facebook to say: “ Just making everyone aware that there was a white pick-up truck going around last night at 2am in Burnside and Rathmore, vandalising people’s property .

“They ripped up a flower bed display our neighbour and his young grandson created and tossed it into the trees and field beside, they stole something from another neighbour’s property, nothing of much value, not that that matters.

“But why even do that? Keep an eye out folks.”

Local residents have the make and model of the vehicle, but Mr Buick said: “We don’t want to make trouble, we just want to be left alone and for people to think before they go damaging other people’s property.

“We have secured the flower bed and put a new sign on it and we hope that is the last of it and that it is left alone.”