Memories of Arnie Clarke, who had a laugh and a smile for everyone he met

THE day that Arnie Clarke died, the heavens had opened and the rain was teeming.

It seemed that even the sky was weeping at the loss of a larger than life character that made such an indelible stamp on his home town.

Arnie, just 56, had been on a walk with his beloved partner and her parents and of course, their much doted-upon dogs, just ahead of Valentine’s Day 2020.

When one of the pets got into trouble in the swollen waters of the Shimna River which flows through Tollymore Forest Park, Arnie did not think twice about going to help.

It surprised no one at all that he would put his life on the line to save one of his dogs, and when word reached Antrim, the town fell into a state of shock. Local people all said the same thing about Arnie Clarke - ‘he always put a smile on your face’.

His enthusiasm and energy was infectious. A community minded man, there wasn’t much that Arnie wasn’t involved in, from sports to charity fundraising to military re-enactments.

As well as being from a respected Dublin Road family, the father of three and grandfather of five was involved in GAA and the Ballymena Saturday Morning League.

After a period of living and working in France with Michelin, he had been preparing to ‘retire’ home to take care of his elderly parents and was moving into a brand new home on the outskirts of the town with Nichola.

Instead he came home in repose.

This weekend past, family and friends gathered at St Comgall’s, from where he was laid to rest two years ago, for his final anniversary Mass.

At his funeral, one of the largest seen in the town in recent years, many friends turned out wearing Leeds United badges and former sporting colleagues formed a guard of honour on the chapel steps.

Nichola, his partner and ‘soulmate’ in life, bravely shouldered his coffin on his final journey

At his funeral in 2020, Father James O’Reilly called Arnie’s death: “A freak accident.”

He added: “He was a man who lived life to the full, full of adventure.

“He loved his big dog Storm.

“And walked him everywhere, loved walking round the Castle grounds.

“One quote I read was that he was hard as nails on the pitch, but a gentleman off it.

“He even met his good mate Stuarty when he played against him, where there was a few words exchanged as they tried to wear each other’s shirts.”

Father James noted that Arnie’s beloved Leeds had won that weekend, which was ‘apt’.

“He was a proud Irish man.

“He loved his Irish music, playing guitar and even had a duet of Galway Girl on the streets of Dublin with a busker.

“His family meant the world to him - his kids and grandkids.

“He had a special space in Greenmount, where he cried to the universe and the universe rewarded him with his beloved partner Nichola.”

Father James said that Arnie’s family and friends ‘were trying to make sense of something that is impossible to make sense of’ and said: “Our hope is that Arnold who was a good man, will be rewarded with eternal life in the next.”

Arnie’s three brothers Martin, Sean and Aiden also paid emotional personal tributes during the packed service.

Arnie was dad to Tony, Kane and Kelsea, who read a poem to her Dad at his funeral.

This week Tony told the Antrim Guardian about his fond memories of his father.

“It has been a bit of a sombre time and the Mass was the last one we will have in that church to remember him,” said Tony.

“We take a lot of comfort in the fact that he lived a full person’s life, all his experiences and his travelling and the people he met.

“Some people take a lot longer to do all the things he did, and some people never do it at all.”

Tony remembers a father who was full of fun when he was growing up.

“He was hilarious. I remember when I was 10 or 11, me and my brother would be asleep on a Sunday morning and he would burst into the room wearing a long wig and playing a tin whistle and would start shouting ‘come on boys. we are away to the Sunday Market, come on, get up, get up!’

“Then we would go to the market for hours and that would just be a big chatting session as he would stop and talk to everyone - and everyone knew him.

“Everywhere he went, he made friends.”

Tony said he was staggered by the outpouring of support at his father’s passing.

“I remember looking at my phone on the evening of the day he died and it was full of messages and missed calls.

“My cousin called me and said, don’t move, don’t do anything, don’t speak to anyone just come to Granny’s house. I couldn’t believe it was true.

“When I got there, there must have been 150 people standing in the street. That’s when it hit me.

“On the day of his funeral, I was shouldering the coffin at the front and when I came down the steps of the chapel and looked up, I could see crowds of people stretching up to the police station.

“It was amazing and quite comforting. My eyes were full of tears, but to know he was so well-known and well thought of, gave me strength. What a legacy to leave behind.

“Even if I am in Belfast and I mention my father passed away a few years ago and they learn who he was, they say ‘you’re Arnie Clarke’s son!’”

Tony said that, as the product of a mixed marriage and having grown up with friends from both Catholic and Protestant families, his father brought he and his siblings up in a neutral environment and encouraged them to make their own decisions in terms of religion, politics and ethics.

“He was very into alternative viewpoints, he believed in The Law of Attraction and things like The Secret.

“He was so smart and knew so much about so many things.”

As we told readers back in 2019, just a year before he died, when it was announced that the factory where he had worked for over two decades was closing, it could have spelled disaster for Arnie.

He worked at McQuillan Meats, Mivan and in the building trade over the years, with a few stints at Belfast International Airport before he got a job with the Michelin tyre group in Ballymena.

However in 2015 came devastating news, with the announcement that the factory was set to close within three years, with the loss of 860 jobs.

The company said the decision had been made due to the ‘significant downturn’ in demand for truck tyres in Europe since the financial crisis of 2007.

The company had been warning for a number of years about the threat to the future of the Ballymena plant caused by high energy costs.

“After 22 years with the company in Ballymena, the news of its closure came as a devastating blow,” said Arnie.

Arnie headed off to France as apart of a relocation scheme with his old primary school buddy, Mark Devine.

“It was exciting and like a new adventure,” he said.

“It could have put a strain on my new relationship but Nichola stepped up to the mark, keeping my dog Storm for me and looking after the house while I was away.

“Those three months cemented my decision and when I got back to Ireland, plans were set in motion for a permanent move in December 2017.”

He made his home in a 100-year-old stone cottage in the Vendée department in the Pays-de-la-Loire region in west-central France, near the Atlantic Ocean.

He enjoyed riding out on his motorbike, while soccer and GAA were still a big part of his life, playing Gaelic for Antrim and football for Greystone, Rathenraw, Castletown and Enkalon back in the 80s and 90s.

Sporting and civic figures flocked to pay tribute to Arnie in the wake of his passing.

A spokesperson for Antrim Rovers FC said: “With heavy hearts, on behalf of Antrim Rovers FC, we want to send our deepest sympathy to Marty Clarke our U16 coach, Aidan Clarke a former coach with the club and the entire Clarke family circle on the tragic death of their brother Arnie.

“A well known and talented player through the years for various Antrim teams, Arnie was well known, loved and respected in the town.

“There are no words to describe how devastated we are for the family and Nicola, he was a gentleman and an inspiration to all who new him.”

Former FC Antrim manager Gerard McAuley said: “Arnie played a lot of games for the club and was a tenacious battler in our midfield for a number of few years, he was a great trainer and all round club man.

“There were few harder midfielders in the Ballymena Saturday Morning League and he was always up for any challenge on and off the pitch.

“He did not like to be beat also on or off it.

“While living in France he would often ask about results and was due to finish in a couple of months.

“He will be missed by all who knew him. He was a football man, a football supporter and loved Leeds United.”

A spokesperson for St Comgall’s GAC also remembered Arnie fondly, saying: “It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I try and put a few words together about our very good friend Arnie Clarke.

“He came through the juvenile ranks at the club and was a senior by 17/18.

“Probably the smallest half back line with Paul Taggart and Alan Porter, but speed, fitness and tenacity saw them through.

“He never missed training and always loved a challenge both on and off the pitch. He would back down to no-one from the day he got into the senior team.

“Arnie always loved the craic after the game was over. The boys would have went to Dunloy, Waterfoot , Cushendall or wherever there was a bit of music on a Sunday night.

“Even now at 56 Arnie had always looked after himself and could be seen walking his beloved dog when he was home from France, only had a few more months to do with Michelin and he would have been home for good.”

DUP councillor and former work colleague Paul Dunlop said: “Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic incident that claimed the life of Arnie

“I first meet Arnie through playing football in the Ballymena Saturday Morning League and then went on to work with him in Michelin Ballymena,” he said.

“In fact I was talking to him a few months past when he was over from France and he told me of his plans of returning home

“Antrim has lost one of its sons and I wish to pass my condolences to the entire family circle at this sad time.”

A spokesperson from the Wartime Living History Association also paid tribute.

Arnie was the proud owner of an American army Jeep and could often be seen at re-enactments around the country.

He loved to give his pals a spin in the cherished vehicle.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Association has been informed of the recent tragic passing of Arnie Clarke.” said the spokesman.

“It is in times like these that the associations bond shows strongest, in the memory of Arnie Clarke.”

In a nod to Band of Brothers, quoting the motto of Easy Company, part of the 2nd Battalion in the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, he continued:

“We stand alone together’ in memory of Arnie.

“Our deepest sympathies go towards Arnie’s family circle, and those members who were close to Arnie.”

Chimney Corner superfan, public relations officer and well known local character John Robinson recalled one such occasion when he was ‘ambushed’ by Arnie in full military dress.

“My friend and I were walking through Castle Gardens during Armed Forces Day and I heard someone shouting our names and I couldn’t figure out where it was coming from.” he said.

“All of a sudden Arnie appeared from under some camouflage with his face all painted, dressed up as a soldier.

“That was typical Arnie, always joking and having a laugh.”

There have been several initiatives to remember Arnie since his tragic passing.

As part of the BBC show Gardening Together, celebrity gardener Diarmuid Gavin was deeply moved by the story and he decided to design an enduring gift to help Nichola come to terms with her loss - a garden full of memories.

On Sunday, August 29 last year, Nichola took on a walk that she and Arnie had enjoyed together from Portballintrea to Portbradden with a group of family and friends to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI.

Along the way, the group carried photos of Arnie on the same walk, and tried to find each spot and replicate the images - including the moment where he realised he had forgotten their packed lunch!

The couple had walked 13 miles before Arnie realised he had left their food at home in the fridge, prompting him to pose with his head in his hands at the spot where they should have been enjoying a picnic.

“It was always a funny story, and we had said we would continue to do it every year together.” she explained.

The group were able to raise £5,136 including gift aid for the air ambulance in Arnie’s memory.

And fittingly, Tony managed to get a memorial bench installed at Antrim Castle Gardens, opposite the home in Castlewater Gardens where Arnie and Nichola had moved in together, with help from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Arnie’s childhood pal from the Dublin Road, Councillor Neil Kelly.

“The castle grounds in Antrim was where my father would have walked the dogs every day and he was always around there.” said Tony

“He was a very chatty man and these grounds were his place to go to meet friends and to get talking to people.”

The cost of the bench amounted to around £800 and with the help and generosity of friends and family of Arnie’s, a Go Fund Me page surpassed this target.

“I was really blown away by the support we have been given. My dad was a super well known man and this bench is for everyone.” said Tony.

“The bench has my dad’s name on it, will hopefully encourage people to talk, to sit and have a chat because that is what my dad was all about.

“Dad was so social, that's why I think the bench is a brilliant way to honour his memory and I know the local community will appreciate that too.

“The bench is beside the former army barracks, which reflects his love of military history and re-enactments, and close to Clotworthy House.

“It looks over the river, which flows to the lough, where he would have spent many hours fishing or enjoying his watersports.

“It also looks over the sports pitches where he would have played.

“So we hope that people have a sit and a chat and remember my dad for many years to come.”