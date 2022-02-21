Newry projects in receipt if lotto help

The National Lottery Community Fund has announced £4,978,381 of grants benefiting 117 community projects, supporting people across Northern Ireland, including 10 projects in the Newry, Mourne and Down areas.

This includes awarding groups who are tackling local issues such as helping communities connect, improving mental health and supporting the environment.

One of the groups funded is Davina’s Ark (Aftercare Addiction Centre) in Newry.

The group is using a £494,112 grant to run recovery programmes for people in addiction and their families. Over four years the project will run group sessions and counselling to help break the cycle of addiction, rebuild relationships, and support families to understand and learn how to support addiction recovery to help prevent relapses.

Hourglass (Safer Ageing) has been awarded a £9,899 grant to deliver pop-up clinics for older people at risk of, or vulnerable to, harm, exploitation, neglect and abuse. The sessions will run in Newry, Antrim, Bangor, Belfast, Lisburn, and Newtownabbey, to raise awareness, provide advice and connect older people to local services that can help them.

The Well in Kilkeel received a £10,000 grant to run counselling sessions to improve health and wellbeing and deliver suicide prevention and awareness training courses for volunteers so they can support those who are experiencing thoughts of suicide.

Also receiving funding in the area are 1st Dromore Newry Scout Group, 1st Newcastle Scouts, Mourne Community First Responders, Mullaghglass Loyal Orange Lodge No 117, Newry Masonic House Committee, St Colman's GAC and Ti Chulainn.

Thanks to National Lottery players more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes across the UK like these. The vast majority of grants awarded are for smaller amounts of under £10,000, going to the heart of communities to make a big difference.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “I’m proud to see the impact every day that our funded projects have across communities in Northern Ireland.

“These new grants are supporting a diverse range of projects, who are meeting the needs of people, helping them to rebuild and thrive.”