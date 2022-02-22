SINN Féin TD David Cullinane has said there are huge opportunities for Daisy Hill to grow and develop on an all-island basis.

Speaking after visiting the hospital to meet with health workers and the Southern Trust, the party’s Dáil health spokesperson said:

“I was pleased to visit Daisy Hill to meet health workers to listen to the challenges they are facing and discuss the opportunities for the hospital to grow and develop on an all-island basis.

“Sinn Féin is working to deliver an all-island National Health Service that meets the needs of every single citizen on this island.

“Given that Daisy Hill is located between Dublin and Belfast, it provides a vital service to people living in border communities, we need to continue building on that.”

Newry/Armagh MLA Liz Kimmins added:

“Supporting Daisy Hill hospital and ensuring it continues to meet the needs of people across Newry/Armagh and surrounding areas is a priority for Sinn Féin.

“Finance minister Conor Murphy has made health a priority and brought forward a budget to transform health, recruit more doctors and nurses, tackle waiting lists, invest in mental health and cancer services and transform the health service.

“These plans have been jeopardised by the reckless actions of the DUP and their decision to walk away from the Executive which will have a negative impact on our health service.

“Across Ireland, Sinn Féin will continue to prioritise health and ensure that it’s properly funded and people get the care they need.”